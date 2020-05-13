Piedmont CEO Sets Record Straight About Hospital Beds Available

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) An error on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) website caused concern in York County. As of May 11th, data showed that York County was at 100 percent of its bed capacity.

“We are not at a 100 percent capacity,” clarified Piedmont Medical Center CEO Mark Nosacka, “But we were equally concerned when we saw that.”

Nosacka says he doesn’t know how the mistake happened, but says Piedmont is operating at two thirds of its normal capacity. Nosacka says right now there is no concern that the hospital will reach full capacity.

“I think unfortunately people have gotten needlessly alarmed.”

DHEC sent a statement to CN2 News confirming that the hospital is not at capacity.

“DHEC has reached to the hospital to help clarify their reporting process, and we’re working to reflect the hospital’s accurate bed usage based on the information we receive,” DHEC said in the statement.

Piedmont Medical Center is working with DHEC to update the numbers and ensure proper reporting in the future.

Nosacka says his biggest concern is that people are not going to the emergency department when their life is in danger. He wants people to know that the emergency department is safe, and he encourages people to seek help if they need it.