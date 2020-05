ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today we continue to honor our local CN2 Hometown Heroes. You may remember the story of Richard Shepard.

He was on the way to get new tires in Fort Lawn when he say the Fort Lawn Police Chief being attacked by a suspect. That’s when he stepped in to help.

In the video above reporter Rachel Richardson explains more of Shepard’s story and how he now has a new friend because of his bravery.