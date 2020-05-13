Town Of Fort Mill Reopens Green Spaces, Public Parks

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill Town Council recently approved the reopening of public parks and green spaces within the town.

Playgrounds and indoor facilities will still remain closed.

According to the ordinance, Council will open parks, green spaces, trails, pathways, athletic fields and tennis courts, though social distancing measures must still be followed by the public and all state and federal requirements limiting the number of people who can gather in public still apply.

The updated order went into effect Tuesday, May 12th.

Council also ordered that all other facilities within the town’s parks and recreation system should remain closed until further notice, including public playgrounds, shelters, restroom facilities and indoor facilities.

“We would like to remind the community that we are not opening any of these parks and green spaces for organized practices, events or rentals, but solely for individuals and families to be able to enjoy the outdoors,” Fort Mill Parks and Recreation Director Brown Simpson said. “The community must also still follow any orders from the governor.”

Council also approved extending its emergency ordinance allowing Fort Mill Town Council and other appointed board and commission members to participate in electronic meetings, while also continuing its revised public comment procedures for the next 60 days.