Personal Trainer Writes Books to Help Others Battling Depression

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A personal trainer using faith, family and fitness to help others going through depression after he battled it himself.

Emmett Ballard is a personal trainer in the Fort Mill area.

He says on the outside you may could never tell he’s battled with depression.

That’s why he wrote a book called, Fit for Purpose to help others who may be going through depression – for them to see they have a purpose in life.

He says after having to close a business then losing his grandmother, he knew he needed to seek help.

He says journaling was one tool he used to help him during his journey and he wants to help others.

Emmett says you are not alone in your battle.

You can get your copy of Fit for Purpose by visiting www.fitemmett.com or calling him at (803) 389-7600.