Chester Co. Sheriff’s Office Needs Volunteers to Deliver Meals to Senior Citizens

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s office says it needs more volunteers to make sure home-bound seniors in the county have a meal.

The department has been partnering with York County Council on Aging since 2013.

Years ago, under a community policing grant, two deputies were assigned to deliver the boxed meals to seniors in the community.

Now even though that grant has ended the department still works to make sure seniors get the meals they need.

The Sheriff’s office’s works to get volunteers and their only one moment, Marrell McCollough delivers meals every Monday and Thursday to different areas of the county and has been since 2014.

The meals come 5 in a box. Captain of Special Services, David Peeples says they need more volunteers because the need for the meals is growing.

Captain Peeples says you just need a clean background check as well as a valid drivers license. Transportation is provided.

For more information or to sign up just reach out to Michelle Huey at (803) 377-6101 or email her at mhuey@chestersc.com.

Volunteers will deliver meals one to two days a week for a total of 3 to 6 hours a week.

Those with York County Council on Aging say they are grateful for the partnership with the sheriff’s office.

Peeples adds a deputy does fill in when needed to make sure the seniors get their meals.