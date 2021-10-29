Fort Mill’s Leaders Talk About the Evolving Downtown Community Culture

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s a town that people are moving too at a rapid rate, but leaders say somehow it still manages to keep a small town feel — especially its downtown. In Fort Mill, more people are flocking to the downtown area for its shops, restaurants, festivities and culture.

On a fall day like this you’ll find several people walking downtown Fort Mill enjoying the shops, food and seasonal fun.

Olive’s Mud Puddle manager, Paul Whitsett, says, “So many people are just like visiting Fort Mill, which I would have never thought six years ago when my parents moved in.”

Over the years more business owners say they’ve enjoyed more and more businesses coming to the downtown area and the unique culture and community that’s developed.

Five Oh Skate Shop manager, Kimberley Copley, says, “Our town has grown so much since I moved here 16 years ago — and it’s really incredible seeing all of the businesses that are down here and really livening up the community.”

Owner of Crossings On Main, Keith Suttles, says, “We’re getting lots of foot traffic, lots of new people coming in that haven’t been in the store before — that are hearing about us, hearing about downtown, coming in to see what’s going on.”

Fort Mill’s leader say over the years the downtown culture is continuing to evolve and change. They say the continued revitalization of the town, bringing in new business and even entertainment is the secret to that success.

Davy Broom, Fort Mill’s Town Manager, says, “It just, it brings a sense of pride, community pride to our downtown area, just to bring everyone there.”

New additions at Walter Elijah Park, restaurants, businesses and new seasonal activities – are attracting more people to the downtown area. The Scarecrow Crawl has brought thousands of visitors on it’s own.

“The town, we appreciate our partnerships with all of our downtown community and our citizens as well. So, the revitalization of the Main Street area with the restaurants, new businesses that have come in — have again brought more foot traffic to our downtown area and shown a positive light on Fort Mill…it enhances the beauty of our downtown area,” says Broom.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with the town’s leaders and businesses about the town’s ever evolving culture and the future of the downtown area.