A Healthy Halloween

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Halloween doesn’t have to be entirely unhealthy!

Dietitian and Nutrition Education Coordinator, Jessica Morrison with South Carolina DHEC SNAP-Ed Program shares many recipes to try this Halloween weekend and Fall season.

Plus, Jessica explains the meaning behind the Teal Pumpkin Project.

Links to recipes are below.

Jack-o-lantern Stuffed Bell Pepper

https://www.eatingwell.com/recipe/267763/jack-o-lantern-stuffed-peppers/

Spinach salad with apples and raisins

https://www.myplate.gov/recipes/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap/spinach-salad-apples-and-raisins

SNAP-Ed tip: add feta cheese for a pop of flavor

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

https://www.myplate.gov/recipes/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap/sweet-potato-cheesecake

Teal Pumpkin Project Information

https://www.foodallergy.org/our-initiatives/awareness-campaigns/living-teal/teal-pumpkin-project