A Healthy Halloween

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Halloween doesn’t have to be entirely unhealthy!
Dietitian and Nutrition Education Coordinator, Jessica Morrison with South Carolina DHEC SNAP-Ed Program shares many recipes to try this Halloween weekend and Fall season.
Plus, Jessica explains the meaning behind the Teal Pumpkin Project.
Links to recipes are below.
Jack-o-lantern Stuffed Bell Pepper
https://www.eatingwell.com/recipe/267763/jack-o-lantern-stuffed-peppers/
Spinach salad with apples and raisins
https://www.myplate.gov/recipes/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap/spinach-salad-apples-and-raisins
SNAP-Ed tip: add feta cheese for a pop of flavor
Sweet Potato Cheesecake
https://www.myplate.gov/recipes/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap/sweet-potato-cheesecake
Teal Pumpkin Project Information
https://www.foodallergy.org/our-initiatives/awareness-campaigns/living-teal/teal-pumpkin-project