Permanent Supportive Housing Is Here

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Catawba Area Coalition for the Homeless or – CACH for short – says it has now located the first Permanent Supportive Home located on Maple Street in Rock Hill.

When a single person is homeless there are fixed costs – up to $10,000 – that they community is helping to pay in some way to serve that person.

This new Permanent Supportive Home will keep a homeless person out of the shelters – helping to improve their lives and saving taxpayers.

CACH says they are working on a 10 year plan to solve the homeless situation here and this Permanent Supportive Home is the first BIG step.

Jimmy Autry, CACH Volunteer said, “What we are celebrating this week is the first time we have had permanent supportive housing… where someone is able to move not from an emergency shelter or transitional shelter, but a home they can afford… the first of many homes like that.”

The CACH Volunteers are currently undergoing encampment training and will soon hit the streets speaking directly to those who are homeless to understand their situation and how to improve it.

Click above for full story.