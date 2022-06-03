Get Inspired: Join Them at their Next Conversation – Lancaster Cultural Arts Center Series

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we watch the war unfold between Russia and Ukraine – the Ukrainian President saying 20-percent of his country is now under Russian Control – many of us might have lingering questions about what is happening thousands of miles away.

The Lancaster Cultural Arts Center is kicking off a series of lectures throughout the year featuring college professors, entrepreneurship and civic leaders as they tackle various topics.

The first lecture being from Davidson College in North Carolina to share some insight.

Dr. Amanda Ewington, Professor of Russian Studies, of Davidson College went to Russia in high school and became fascinated with the country. She explains the importance of following what is taking place in Ukraine and what the future holds for all of us saying,

“thinking also about what it means to love your country, as opposed to only loving your country if you don’t acknowledge the dark sides of your country. Which is what Putin wants to happen, right we don’t talk about anything bad that Russia has done. We’re going to have this glorious, beautiful affirming narrative. So I do think that for people closer to home that could just be a message to think about, right. We can see when we look at Russia that that’s not a good way to approach really understanding your own country. So maybe we can take that home a little bit.”

The Lancaster Cultural Arts Center’s next Conversation will take place July 6th – it’s always the first Wednesday of each month.

The topic in July will be about Leroy Springs and the Development of Lancaster.