Investigation into Wal-Mart Threats Continue

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A scary night for shoppers at area Walmart Stores.

Lancaster Police are looking for a caller who threaten the Wal-Mart in Lancaster.

Police say around 8 pm Thursday, June 3, the Lancaster Police Department was contacted by a Wal-Mart employee who said the store got a call about a threat of a shooting.

Officers responded to the Hwy 9 By-pass and established as security perimeter both inside and outside the store. Leaders say no shooting occurred.

Information also came in that the suspect may be in the area of the Rock Hill Wal-Mart on Dave Lyle Blvd. Rock Hill Police say no direct threats were made but officers did respond as a proactive response.

No arrests have been made and SLED continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call one of the agencies below, you can remain anonymous.

Active Shooter Threats at Area Wal-Marts

Thursday, June 2nd

Lancaster Police: (803) 283-1171

Rock Hill Police: (803) 329-7200

SLED: (803) 737-9000

Anonymous Tip Line: (803) 289-6040