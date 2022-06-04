Final Call for York Police Chief Robinson

CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After eleven years of service City of York’s Chief Andy Robinson is retiring from law enforcement.

The day was made bittersweet as Chief Robinson made his final call and saluted his fellow officers reflecting on his 25 years with the York Police Department.

Chief Robinson, said, “My biggest accomplishment is the people that I work with, they’re wonderful individuals and I’m just glad to of had the opportunity to lead them and bring them to be the team that they are today.”

Robinson is looking forward to moving to Charleston to spend his retirement with his family, but says he will always be thankful for the friends he has in York.

York Police Captain Brian Trail will be taking over as the new police chief beginning June 7th.