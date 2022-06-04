Make Each Step Count with National Trails Day at the Greenway

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tomorrow, Saturday June 4th is National Trails Day and the Anne Springs Close Greenway is putting out a Thousand Mile Trail Challenge of their own.

National Trails Day is a day service for hometown trails and the people who love them.

Members and visitors are invited to hike, run, mountain bike, paddle or horseback ride to help reach a cumulative 1,000+ miles and cover all 40 miles of Greenway trail.

Mileage may be tracked using an online form. Participates have a chance to win a Greenway membership and other prizes!