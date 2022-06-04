Day of Prayer Held in Fountain Park

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – People throughout South Carolina gathering in their communities on this Friday for a Day of Prayer.

The Prayer at the Heart Organization is behind this effort hosted the event at Fountain Park in Rock Hill to pray during challenging times.

Anna Gordon a Rock Hill Resident and Volunteer said, “I believe that Americans in general are losing touch in God as the absolute truth. . . There has been a prophetic word to prayer warriors to lead other states to prayer”

The group started out in Kansas and ended up in South Carolina going through all of the counties in our state.

They hope to travel to every state as they lead people to prayer.