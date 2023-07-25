Panthers train at Camp Wofford while failed practice facility receives explosive makeover

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – They City of Rock Hill announced the final step in the tear down of the failed Carolina Panthers practice facility is now well underway.

The City had a crew at the site this week to demolish an underground piece of foundation from one of the former buildings. All buildings were removed earlier this year.

The City of Rock Hill took over the property in December, after months of legal battle in federal bankruptcy court.

Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys told our news partner WSOC-TV Channel 9, the City has not made progress on a buyer.

The Carolina Panthers did open training camp in South Carolina this Tuesday. The team returned to Camp Wofford in Spartanburg for practice, rather than the once promised Rock Hill facility.