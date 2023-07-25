District Attorney addresses ‘Gilgo Beach Murders’ investigation, no comment on Chester ties

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (CN2 NEWS) – The investigation into accused serial killer, Rex Heuermann, of New York with ties to our area continues.

on Tuesday, the District Attorney for Suffolk County in New York held a press conference to talk about the search of Heuermann’s home in New York that wrapped up today.

Officials said they did recover a number of items of evidence but would not go into what those items were. Officials added they do not believe this investigation is limited to New York State, but didn’t list other states.

As far as the search from Rex Heuermann’s property in Chester County, the DA’s office would not comment on it.

We have reached out to SLED and other officials to find out when and if that information will be released.

As we reported last week, Heuermann owns four pieces of property in Chester County and a truck was also seized by New York State Police to search for evidence.That truck was registered to his brother.

Heuermann is charged in three of the 11 killings up north in which he is known as the Gilgo Beach Murders from 2010.