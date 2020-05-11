Palmetto Women’s Center Asking For Donations To Help Moms In Need

ROCK HILL, S.C. — As we approach Mother’s Day Weekend, no doubt COVID-19 will impact how we will celebrate.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the Palmetto Women’s Center in Rock Hill is in need of baby items.

And it wants to thank the community for its generous donations so far.

The organization also partners with Tender Hearts and Salvation Army to help women with unexpected pregnancies, offering them free items, like diapers, clothes and toiletries.

During this time, women are asked to come to the center to pick up donations outside.

A single woman from Chester , 23-year-old Naykeisha McDaniel has three small daughters.

McDaniel says she wasn’t expecting her now four-year-old daughter Kendalyn.

McDaniel visited the Palmetto Women’s Center where they gave her a pregnancy test.

Feeling scared and overwhelmed, she says the women’s center provided her with pampers, formula, bottles, wipes, toothbrushes and clothes for her and her children, items she was worried she couldn’t get because of COVID-19.

“I just can’t thank them enough because with this COVID-19 going on, it’s kind of hard to get out and maneuver, get pampers and stuff, so it’s, thank God for them,” McDaniel said. “I just can’t thank them enough because it’s really a blessing to have them to help.”

McDaniel says it’s okay to ask for help and encourages anyone in her shoes to reach out to the Palmetto Women’s Center.

The crisis pregnancy facility is also asking for monetary donations as its largest fundraiser this year, the annual fundraising banquet, was canceled due to the virus.