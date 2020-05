ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) This past Saturday, the York County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accidental shooting in the 1000 block of Neelys Creek Road in Rock Hill.

75-year-old Stanford Stroud says he was attempting to clean his firearm and had forgotten it was loaded. Stroud says his handgun went off and hit his right thigh.

Emergency Medical Services were called and took Stroud to Piedmont Medical Center to be treated for his wounds.