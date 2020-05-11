Rock Hill Police Arrest and Charge 2 Suspects in an Armed Car Robbery

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) This past Friday, Rock Hill’s Police Department responded to the theft of a burgundy Honda. Police say they’d notice a vehicle matching the description speeding on Eden Terrace.

The victim, who’d reported the car stolen, said she and her son where leaving Mallard Pointe Apartments when they were approached by two people, one holding a handgun.

The victim says one suspect fled in her car and the other left on a moped.

Rock Hill Police found and apprehended a 17-year-old male on a moped near Winthop University’s Coliseum.

Other officers saw a car matching the victim’s description, heading south on Cherry Road and they made a traffic stop. Police then arrested 18-year-old Jon’tarius Reid, who was driving the car. They also recovered a handgun from the vehicle.

Both suspects were taken to the Rock Hill Police Department and charged with Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy. Additionally, Reid was charged with Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence, Possession of a Stolen Handgun and Unlawful Possession of a Handgun.

The 17-year-old suspect was also charged as an adult.