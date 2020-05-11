Surprising York Firefighters w/ gift from Tubberware

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Those who continue to be on the front-lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic getting a little surprise.

Firefighters with York Fire Department all received a soup mug full of goodies from Tubberware representative, Jolandra White.

White says Tubberware and herself made a mission to give to those protecting us a token of their gratitude.

She says customers donated money and she even added some of her own to make sure each firefighter here received one.

Another surprise happening at the event, White is also a teacher with Oakdale Elementary school and those with the fire department surprised her for Teacher appreciation week telling her “Thank you” for all she does for students.