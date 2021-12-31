Overdose Deaths on Rise in 2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner says so far this year its seen 86 confirmed fatal drug overdoses, and 20 suspected. The majority coming from the dangerous drug, Fentanyl.

Coroner Sabrina Gast adding this number is higher than last year.

Two of the deaths were only 17 years old according to Keystone Substances Abuse Services.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaking with Keystone Substance Abuse services Executive Director, Danielle Russell.

Russell says substance abuse has increased dramatically during the pandemic and they are seeing more people asking for inpatient services than ever before.

Russell also added they are seeing more teenagers using drugs like fentanyl.

Many of the users may not necessarily want fentanyl but they are using a different substance that is laced with it, in some cases causing the drug overdose.

Along with the fatal overdoses, there were 500 overdoses that were not fatal, Narcan helped save many lives but she says doesn’t always work.

Russell shares their new plans for the year 20-22 to help those struggling before its too late.

If you would like to learn more about Keystone and its services to youth visit: https://keystoneyork.org/sap/