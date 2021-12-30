CN2’s Latest Newscast

The EPA steps in, fines New Indy and requires healthy environment emissions from its papermill. Plus, CrimeStoppers of York County is releasing its 20-21 Crime Numbers.

It’s also been a busy week for Covid-19 testing sites, we have the most up-to-date stats from DHEC.

The York County Coroner says the drug Fentanyl is the leading cause in fatal drug overdoses claiming the lives of two 17-year-olds.

As we wind down 2021 we look back at one of our most inspirational athletes going from soccer goalie to iron man.

