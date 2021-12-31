One Person Killed After Collision in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One person is dead after a police chase ended in a crash, this is according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the wreck happened Thursday evening around 5:30 PM on Bethel Boat Landing Road in Lancaster County.

Troopers say the driver of a 2008 Honda Accord, 35 year old Joseph Hinson was attempting to elude law enforcement when he ran off the left side of the road way and hit a fence.

There were a total of 4 people in the car. A backseat passenger was killed and has been identified as 21 year old Ny’Darius McKinney of Lancaster County.

Troopers say the driver and 2 other passengers were transported to a local hospital.

We have reached out to SLED to learn more about what prompted the chase.

We will provide more information about the investigation as we receive it.

The crash is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol, the SCHP MAIT Team and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.