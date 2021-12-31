Armed Robbery: Employees Forced to Floor

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2) – The York County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in an armed robbery at World Finance on Hwy 160 in Fort Mill.

On December 30th, at 10:15 am the pictured vehicle was used in a robbery at World Finance, 1754 Highway 160, Fort Mill, SC. the suspect walked in and sat at a table wore a face mask that covered the whole face, an orange beanie, and a black track suit with white lettering on the back. After the suspect asked for a loan, he then pulled out a small gray handgun from his pocket and displayed it while demanding the employee hang up the phone. The suspect then asked for he victims to sit along the back wall and asked where he clerk kept the money.

Subject Info: A male who wore a face mask that covered the whole face, and orange beanie and a black track suite with white lettering on the back.

Vehicle Info: Gray/Silver Pontiac temporary tag

Please contact the Sheriff’s office by clicking here or call 803-628-3059