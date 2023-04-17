One dead in Chester County shooting, deputies say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died after being shot in the area of Pinckney Street near Bratton Street.

Deputies were called to the scene around 10:20 this Monday morning.

Officials with the department say one person is dead and SLED is in the area to assist in the crime scene.

This is an active scene and investigators are in the area collecting evidence.

Sheriff Max Dorsey says no one has been arrested in the shooting as of now.

CN2 will update this story when reporters learn more.

Photo Credit: WSOC