Hardee’s Closing on Fort Mill’s Main Street

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Hardee’s in Downtown Fort Mill that has been a main street staple since the 1970’s will be closing its doors this week. In fact, when we stopped by on this Monday we were told today was the last day.

The restaurant is located on the corner of Springs Street and Tom Hall Street in old Fort Mill (101 Tom Hall is the official address). The company was founded in 1960, which was just about 10 years before the restaurant came to Fort Mill.

We spoke to the General Manager who told us that the call to shut the location down came as a surprise to employees and they were given no indication as to what the cause for closure was. We have not heard back yet from the Hardee’s Corporate office. The Town of Fort Mill says it also did not know the location was closing until today and doesn’t know yet what will be coming to the area.