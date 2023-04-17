What are you talking about? Here’s what we are talking about in “The Rundown” with Laurabree & Lucas

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We have the latest edition of the CN2 News Rundown for you to check out where Lucas and Laurabree cover topics such as Come See Me, the winners of the Strawberry Pageant, the dedication of Tega Cay’s Catawba Park, and more! Let us hope that you all had a fabulous weekend, and now see what’s coming down the line in your community!