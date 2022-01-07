Nominate a Family in Need Whose Home Could Use a Fresh Coat of Paint!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill is accepting nominations for homes within the city limits that are in need of exterior painting.

The city’s Neighborhood Empowerment division has been working with churches, businesses, civic organizations and individuals since 1995 in painting the home of local residents who are not able to do it themselves.

The Rolling in Rock Hill project requires the nominated homes to be owner-occupied, or family-owned.

With over 12,500 volunteers they have painted more than 500 since their inception.