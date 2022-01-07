Rock Hill Man Wins Lottery at Local Food Store!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Many folks stop for coffee each morning on their way to work. This time was no different for this Rockhillian, except in his haste, he decided to purchase a lottery ticket too.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the scratch off, The Big $Pin, purchased at the Gee Gees Food Store in Rock Hill was a $300,000 winner! Not only did our winner win big so did Gee Gees Food Store who received a $3,000 commission.

See Press Release below:

South Carolina Education Lottery

COLUMBIA, SC (January 7, 2022) – Stopping for a cup of coffee paid off for a Rock Hill man. Along with the coffee, he bought a lottery ticket that won him $300,000.

“Winning was pretty cool,” he said.

The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he got coffee and THE BIG $PIN ticket at the Gee Gees Food Store on Saluda St. in Rock Hill. In a hurry, he scratched off the barcode on the ticket and scanned it using the in store ticket checker. When the message read “Claim at Lottery,” he scratched the entire card to reveal the $300,000 prize.

“It was a blessing,” he said.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 1,080,000 to win $300,000 in the $10 THE BIG $PIN game. Three more top prizes remain.

Gee Gees Food Store in Rock Hill received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

