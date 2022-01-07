Remembering Lancaster’s Margaret Bundy

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster community is saying good-bye to one of its beloved icons.

Mrs. Margaret Jackson Bundy was the beloved teacher and guidance counselor to many at Lancaster High School. She served on the State library Board and was known as an advocate of library services and funding.

She was instrumental in the establishment of a new library in Kershaw. She also served on the Garden Club of South Carolina, Lancaster Garden Club, Ladies Lancaster Golf Association, and the Literary Review Club.

In 2004 she was recognized by converse College and received the alumnae Community Service Award for her contributions to improve Lancaster South Carolina.

Mrs. Bundy is survived by her husband Charlie, sons Charles, Jr., Robert Bundy and Dan along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was 89. Lancaster Funeral Home is serving the family. Details about services can be found here:

https://www.lancasterfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Margaret-Bundy/#!/Obituary