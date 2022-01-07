Events Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

City of York
11th Annual Celebration Breakfast
Friday, January 14th | 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Liberty Church 410 Bless Hope Road, York, SC
Featured speaker: Dr. Gladys Robinson or Dawn Johnson
Mistress of Ceremonies: Sonja Burris as
FREE. Registration Required at Eventbrite
Lancaster
Annual “I Have a Dream” Parade
Saturday, January 15th | Parade 3:00 pm
Main Street beginning at Lancaster High School
Town of Clover
Clover Prayer Walk
Sunday, January 16th | 3:00 p.m.
Beginning at Mars Tabernacle First Baptized Holiness Church
101 Watson St, Clover, SC 29710.
Walk ends at Roosevelt Park with refreshments and fellowship.
Town of Fort Mill
Annual Call to Service Day
Monday, January 17th | 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Town Hall 200 Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill
Bins accepting: Gift Cards, Men’s Clothing, Backpacks, Non-perishables, Baby’s Diapers, Jackets, Washing Detergent, Gloves & more
www.fortmillsc.gov
City Rock Hill (Virtual)
Annual MLK Day Celebration
Monday, January 17th | Virtually 9:00 a.m.
Speaker: Dr. Lester McCorn, President of Clinton College
cityofrockhill.com, Comporium 19 or 115, Facebook @City of Rock Hill
To have your MLK event posted please email us at news@cn2.com.