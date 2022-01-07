Events Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

City of York

11th Annual Celebration Breakfast

Friday, January 14th | 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Liberty Church 410 Bless Hope Road, York, SC

Featured speaker: Dr. Gladys Robinson or Dawn Johnson

Mistress of Ceremonies: Sonja Burris as

FREE. Registration Required at Eventbrite

Lancaster

Annual “I Have a Dream” Parade

Saturday, January 15th | Parade 3:00 pm

Main Street beginning at Lancaster High School

Town of Clover

Clover Prayer Walk

Sunday, January 16th | 3:00 p.m.

Beginning at Mars Tabernacle First Baptized Holiness Church

101 Watson St, Clover, SC 29710.

Walk ends at Roosevelt Park with refreshments and fellowship.

Town of Fort Mill

Annual Call to Service Day

Monday, January 17th | 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Town Hall 200 Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill

Bins accepting: Gift Cards, Men’s Clothing, Backpacks, Non-perishables, Baby’s Diapers, Jackets, Washing Detergent, Gloves & more

www.fortmillsc.gov

City Rock Hill (Virtual)

Annual MLK Day Celebration

Monday, January 17th | Virtually 9:00 a.m.

Speaker: Dr. Lester McCorn, President of Clinton College

cityofrockhill.com, Comporium 19 or 115, Facebook @City of Rock Hill

To have your MLK event posted please email us at news@cn2.com.