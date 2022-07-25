No Sad Story Bringing Hope to Those with HIV

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – No Sad Story, a ministry helping people affected by HIV is moving in to the Pathway Community Center.

No Sad Story Ministry held its ribbon cutting to officially open its new office at Pathway’s off Cherry Road.

The Ministry was created by Valerie Watkins after her mother unknowingly was infected with HIV and then sadly passed due to the disease.

Following her mother’s death Valerie made a book “No Sad Story” which was a favorite quote of her mothers. The book was about her life through HIV and how, even till the end, she held a smile on her face.

Soon after Valerie created the ministry to help those who have no one to turn to by offering education and free to low-cost services to HIV-AIDS individuals.

Valerie L. Watkins who is the CEO & Founder of, “No Sad Story Ministry” said, “It’s not a death sentence, there is still life after finding out you are HIV positive . . . There is help, there is support, there is so many avenues and there are so many doors that have been open for those living with HIV.”

No Sad Story Ministries is located inside Pathways Community Center, a center that houses agencies all under one roof, connecting those with poverty to the resources they need.

No Sad Story Ministries hours will be Tuesday through Thursday from 11 AM to 3 PM.