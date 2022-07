YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Multi-Jurisdictional York County SWAT TEAM conducted a training at York Comprehensive High School last week to train on how to safely and quickly stop threats in our schools.

This group is dedicated to protecting the students, staff, and citizens of York County.

