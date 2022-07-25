CN2 Monday Night Sports Report

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – We are beginning a new week with a new bracket in the South Carolina American Legion Baseball Playoffs as following the second round of action only one team from the tri-county remains alive.

And, Great Falls native and Re Devil Alum Torrey Craig has announced the Court Reveal as he has been working to renovate the basketball courts in his hometown.

Plus, it is almost time to kick off a new year of football as high school football hit the field for their first practices of the new season so many things to look forward to as reigning 4A State Champion South Pointe starts under head coach Bobby Collins.

And finally, in CN2 Digital Scoreboard from the American brand of football to the world version. The York County Soccer Hall of Fame is exactly one month away from their class of 2022 induction ceremony. Tickets are still available.