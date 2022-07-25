Back To School Drives Begins in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The love is spreading to Lancaster County as the community there is making sure students have the school supplies they need.

The Lancaster County School District began a school a supply drive today at the Walmart in Lancaster and at the Indian Land Intermediate School.

The event will run until tomorrow Tuesday, July 26th from 8 AM to 4 PM at the Lancaster Walmart and Indian Land Intermediate School. You can donate the basics like folders, papers, pencils, anything a kid would need for school.

Lancaster County School District Michelle Craig said, “It means that the community is really backing us and that they really want to help the children get started in the school year and they support us.”

Jessica Davis a donor said, “I’ve been trying to get the community to come together. The pandemic has hurt a lot of people and we know that supplies are hard for teachers also having to come out of their own pocket for some of the supplies, so we wanted to give back.”

The Carolina Panthers and Nicole and David Tepper Foundation partnered with Classroom Central to provide the backpacks full of supplies to nine of our schools.