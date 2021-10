ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill City Council meeting and passing an ordinance 6 to 1, establishing the Southside Redevelopment Plan which includes the Clinton ConNEXTion. Plus, Rock Hill Police Officers say a man tried to rape a woman, but she fought back even shooting at the suspect and tonight the search is on for that man. Also, a member of the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has been elected as the Vice President of the South Carolina Victim Advocates’ Forum.