Suspect Arrested in Attempted Sexual Assault, Also Charged in Other Crimes

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill Police say the suspect wanted in an attempted sexual assault on Automall Parkway Monday night, is now behind bars.

18 year old Antavis Ta’Shawn Dickerson of Rock Hill was arrested Tuesday near his Riverview Road residence, according to police.

Rock Hill police say when detectives were speaking with Dickerson, he allegedly implicated himself in several other incidents over the last couple of months.

Here’s more from their press release:

“The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division was able to develop a suspect, Antavis Ta’Shawn Dickerson 18 of Rock Hill, in the Attempted Sexual Assault from Automall Parkway.

On Tuesday afternoon, Detectives located Dickerson near his Riverview Road residence.

As Detectives spoke with Dickerson, he implicated himself in the following incidents:

On August 2, 2021, around 8:30 p.m., Dickerson was riding a bicycle on South Confederate Avenue. Dickerson rode near a female and grabbed her buttocks. About an hour later, Dickerson knocked on the victim’s door apologizing before propositioning her for sexual intercourse. After the victim declined, Dickerson grabbed her arms forcefully pushing her toward the inside of her residence. Dickerson fled after being struck by the victim.

Dickerson was charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Criminal Sexual Conduct in this case.

On August 3, 2021, Dickerson went to a residence on Walnut Street and pushed his way inside. Dickerson propositioned the victim for sexual intercourse while grabbing her by the arm. The victim convinced Dickerson to step out on the porch where she screamed for help causing Dickerson to flee.

Dickerson was charged with Burglary 1st Degree and Assault with Intent to Commit Criminal Sexual Conduct in this case.

On September 9, 2021, around 8:00 a.m., Dickerson approached the victim on Heather Square and propositioned her for oral sex. The victim went inside her apartment after declining Dickerson’s offer. The victim exited her apartment a second time where Dickerson exposed his penis before running away.

Dickerson was charged with Indecent Exposure in this case.

On September 9, 2021, around 8:25 a.m., Dickerson approached the victim on Hunters Trail and propositioned her. When the victim declined, Dickerson grabbed her buttocks as she walked away. Dickerson then grabbed the victim and exposed his penis while pulling the victim toward a wooded area. The victim screamed for help alarming a neighbor who yelled at Dickerson causing him to flee.

Dickerson was charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Criminal Sexual Conduct and Indecent Exposure in this case.

On October 7, 2021, Dickerson was on Cedarview Court and approached the victim propositioning her for oral sex numerous times. The victim declined and attempted to leave in her vehicle. Dickerson walked over to the victim’s vehicle and exposed his penis as she was trying to leave.

Dickerson was charged with Indecent Exposure in this case.

Based on the updated location from the Automall Parkway Assault incident from October 11, and the jurisdictional boundaries, the York County Sheriff’s Office is handling this investigation.

Dickerson had a Bond Hearing on October 13, 2021 at 8:30a.m. in Rock Hill Municipal Court for the charges listed where his Bond was denied.”