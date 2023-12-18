New transitional home will help men recovering from substance abuse disorders in Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A second chance is being given to men who are on the journey to recovery.

That’s what those with the non-profits i-58 and The Turning Point out of Chester County hope will come out of a newly renovated home set to open later this week.

We are talking about substance abuse disorders that many men in Chester County and beyond struggling with.

This new home on Columbia Street will be a transitional home for men going through the Phase Two program of The Turning Point.

The Turning Point is a rehabilitation program that aims to help men who are struggling with alcohol and substance abuse disorders, mental health and homelessness get back on their feet and become productive citizens again. This house with serve 6 men at a time.

Partnering with i-58, they will offer housing, aiding these men in finding employment, and more.

There will be an open house and ribbon cutting this Thursday, December 21st at 1 PM at 220 Columbia Street.

Three men are expected to move in immediately and by the end of January they plan to have a full house.

The phase two program at the home is 18 months.

They also have an Amazon wish list to help with items for the home.