NAMI Piedmont Tri-Count extends support in Chester County through its New Outreach Coordinator

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More help is coming for those struggling with their mental health in Chester County.

This is thanks to the Tri-County’s National Alliance for Mental Illness better known as NAMI which is looking to expand further into Chester County.

The non-profit says it will now be carrying out its mission to improve the quality of life and treatment for those who live with mental health conditions in the Chester area.

Recently Terrance Randolph was named the new outreach coordinator who will be overseeing NAMI services in the County.

Randolph says he is meeting with City and County officials to begin building relationships that will allow NAMI to more easily distribute care to those in need.

He adds the next goal in Chester is to find a space to house NAMI, which will allow the organization to offer more resources like classes, advocacy, and support groups.