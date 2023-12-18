CN2 Newscast – Men’s transitional home set to open, NAMI coming to Chester, & Behind the scenes of CN2 stories

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A second chance is being given to men who are on the journey to recovery.

That’s what those with the non-profits I-58 and The Turning Point out of Chester County hope will come out of a newly renovated home set to open later this week.

Plus, more help is coming for those struggling with their mental health thanks to the Tri-County’s National Alliance for Mental Illness better known as NAMI which is looking to expand further into Chester County.

And, CN2 sitting down with some of its reporters and gets a behind the scenes look at how they shot, wrote, and edited some of their favorite stories.

CN2 has all that and more for your latest South Carolina news.