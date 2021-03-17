New Restaurant Set to Open in Rock Hill’s University Center

(©Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails 2021, Images ©Peter Taylor)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails is planning to open inside the historic Lowenstein Building early summer 2021 according to Trinity Content Marketing.

It will be in the same location as the former White Horse Restaurant which was located at 300 Technology Center Way, Suite 203.

Built on Hospitality is the restaurant group behind Charlotte’s The Goodyear House and 2020’s Ghost kitchen concept Scratch House Chicken. It has announced its plans for Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails.

The release says Old Town will be led by Industry veterans and Built on Hospitality partners Sean Potter and Chef Chris Coleman.

The release says you can expect items on the menu like Fish Camp Catfish, Smoked Beer Can Springer Mountain Farms Chicken, the “Pork Loin Stacker” Sammie, Build-Your-Own Flatbreads featuring local fresh mozzarella, Whipped Pimento Beer Cheese, and a wide selection of southern sides, from Marsh Hen Mill grits to Creamy Braised Gigante Beans to a Mess O’ Greens cooked in vinegar, brown sugar, and hot sauce.

Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week. It will also offer happy hour and weekend brunch will be introduced over time.

The Built on Hospitality team announced it is also partnering with award-winning architects Cluck Design to reimagine the space that once was part of The Rock Hill Printing and Finishing Company known as The Bleachery.

To learn more about Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails and the progress follow on Instagram @oldtown_rockhill.