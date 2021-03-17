“Rock Hill For All” Mural Brings Message to Downtown

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) If you are walk around downtown Rock Hill, its hard to miss the art.

As part of Only in Old Town’s Mural Mile Project, another mural is now on Caldwell street. It says “Rock Hill for All”.

The Community Relations Council of Rock Hill says back in September of 2020 it held Race Equality Month. During that that time members wanted to bring the All American City Theme to the streets of Rock Hill.

After months of planning and teaming up with the Arts Council of York County, the mural is now making a difference as people stroll through downtown.

Community Relations Council Chair person, Carlo Dawson explains more about the message behind the art.