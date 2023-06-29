New public art creating “corner oasis” in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A piece of art now on display in Rock Hill that leaders hope will bring a “corner oasis” for years to come.

Artist, Fitzhugh Karol from Brooklyn, New York put the final touches on his public artwork at the corner of White Street and Caldwell Street in Rock Hill on Thursday.

This is part of a project with the Women’s Art Initiative.

Karol says he creates a lot of public art and he wants this piece to be for everyone, including children and adults taking a moment to explore the details of the art for a chance to reflect and renew.

“I love things that are in public spaces like this for literally anybody to pass by and interact with it. But also the way this piece and many of the ones like I make with these larger steel versions have pass through areas you can look through and set on”, says Karol.

The Women’s Art Initiative says its mission is to enhance the quality of life for the greater Rock Hill area by reflecting its cultural values and artistic vitality through public art.

To learn more, visit: https://womensartinitiative.org/