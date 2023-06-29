Active Assailant Training drill taking place to prepare deputies for the unthinkable

THE VIDEO YOU ARE ABOUT TO SEE IS A TRAINING DRILL – NOT REAL

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As more school shootings take place throughout the nation the need for training so that officers know what to do has become vital.

The York County Sheriff’s Office held what they are calling the largest scale Active Assailant Training they have ever done, this training taking place at Catawba Ridge High School.

Emergency response agencies from all over York County, including Rock Hill and Fort Mill Police, as well as medical help from Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill who also took part in this training.

CN2’s Ryan Folz took part in the training, getting to see firsthand how real these situations get.