Changes coming to Rock Hill Parking as City makes first 90 minutes free when using parking decks

Starting June 30th near the Powerhouse, parking Decks A and B will implement a new policy to provide customers with better parking options.

Under the new policy, the first 90 minutes of parking will be free, seven days a week. A recent change from the previous policy, which charged a $5 “flat rate event fee” on weekends.

Customers who exceed the 90-minute free parking time will be charged in increments, but will never be more than the daily maximum fee of $7.

On-street parking, while available, doesn’t offer the first 90 minutes for free and charges a flat rate of $2.

To register their vehicle upon arrival, customers may download the Premium Parking app, set up an account ahead of time, and register via text, QR code, or by calling once inside the parking garage.

For more information on the new policy and the complete parking fee structure, customers may visit the parking Decks A and B website.