Fort Mill Town Council narrows down list of projects to submit to Pennies for Progress

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Town Council coming to a decision on the projects it’d like to see completed by the upcoming Pennies for Progress 5 Program.

That will be the fifth York County Capital Projects Sales and Use Tax Program to be voted on by York County residents coming up on November 5, 2024.

Members of the Fort Mill Town Council agreeing on a list of seven potential projects they’d like to recommend to the Pennies for Progress Commission.

Four of those recommendations being resurfacing projects that if approved could mean updates for Fort Mill’s Main Street, Banks Road, Tom Hall Street, and Academy Street.

Mayor Guynn Savage said while seeing new asphalt on those roadways would be nice, the highest priority for the Town right now is widening the lanes and improving intersections for Bypass U.S. 21 from HWY 160 to Sutton Road, as well as Widening Fort Mill Parkway from the railroad overpass near U.S. Foods to Holbrook Road.

Another lane widening project on the list for North White Street from Horse Road to a new roundabout at Old Nation Road.

Council members understand these aren’t the only roads needing improvement around Fort Mill, but do say they are prioritizing projects they believe will help with speeding up traffic, while creating safer roadways.

The Council is still working on putting each project in order based on it’s priority, but once finalized the list will be sent to the Pennies for Progress Commission for approval.