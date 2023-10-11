New intern program for students studying law

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students studying law at USC Lancaster are getting an opportunity to get out of the classroom and into the work force.

This is all because of a new internship program created by The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the University of South Carolina, Lancaster.

This partnership is creating several part-time position openings at the Lancaster County Detention Center, where all interns will be assigned to work under a Detention Officer.

Lancaster Sheriff Barry Faile says all interns will be paid 17 dollars an hour and hopes the program will give students a chance to get some real-life experience in the law enforcement world.

Officials do say interns must be at least 18 years old, and currently enrolled at USC Lancaster in order to intern at the Detention Center. A background check must also be completed before interning begins.

Sheriff Faile does say he plans to continue this partnership for as long as possible, and hopes the intern program will lead to more full-time employees.