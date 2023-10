ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – CN2’s latest picture of the day features 60 students who were recognized for receiving a maximum score on the SC READY test in Language, Math, or Science.

Want to see your photo as our picture of the day? Just email it to CN2.

CN2’s Picture of the Day is sponsored by Full Spectrum Plumbing, “Your Trusted Rock Hill Plumbing Service.”