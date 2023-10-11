Community Conversation about tourism in South Carolina

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After COVID-19 rocked the hospitality industry many organizations are working to get better legislation in place to combat the challenges they faced, one such organization is the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.

The association bringing together tourism leaders, small business owners, and elected officials on this Wednesday in York County to discuss the opportunities as well as challenges facing the hospitality industry.

During the conversation the topics of industry challenges, liquor liability, and short-term rentals came up and how these topics not only impact the state but also our community.

The association also stressing the importance of keeping the legislature in mind as it can impact the industry in a major way.