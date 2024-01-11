Need to get some anger out? Check out the new Rage Room in Rock Hill ‘T-Wrecks’

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Have you already failed your new year’s resolution? Do you need to let off some steam?

You can now get out any rage you may have or get a good laugh, at T-Wrecks during tonight CN2 Business Spotlight.

Located here in Rock Hill, on East Main St, T-Wrecks is a place for everyone to let off some steam while having fun.

They opened less than a year ago and say they do Birthdays, Bachelor Parties, Dates, Divorce parties, and you don’t need a reason to want to break something.

T-Wrecks say they want to give people a clean space while getting out some frustration while staying safe.

In addition to the rage rooms, T-Wrecks also offers what they call its splatter room where people can throw paint at not only a canvas but each other.

If you want them to come to you, they also have their mobile wrecking room for all kinds of events.

CN2’s Business Spotlight is brought to you by Craig Wilkerson Attorney at Law, knowledge is power know your rights.