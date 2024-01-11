Learn more about the upcoming Democratic & Republican Presidential Primaries

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 2024 is a big year in voting and the Voter Registration & Elections Director of York County wants you to know when you can start voting.

Details below but you can learn much more by watching this sit-down with CN2’s Lucas McFadden.

For the Democratic Presidential Primary:

Election Day

Saturday, Feb. 3

7 AM – 7 PM

Early Voting

Monday, Jan. 22 — Saturday, Jan. 27

8:30 AM – 6 PM<

Monday, Jan. 29 — Friday, Feb. 2

8:30 AM – 6 PM<

Closed for voting: Sunday, January 28

For the Republican Presidential Primary:

Election Day

Saturday, Feb. 24

7 AM – 7 PM

Early Voting

Monday, Feb. 12 — Saturday, Feb. 17

8:30 AM – 6 PM

Tuesday, Feb. 20 — Saturday, Feb. 22

8:30 AM – 6 PM

Closed for voting: Feb. 18, Feb. 19, Feb. 23